Haryana: Robbers hold eight captive, gangrape two women in Pataudi poultry farm

Policemen at the scene of the crime, Sunday.

At least eight people barged into a poultry farm in Pataudi late Saturday night, held the eight residents of the farm captive, looted Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 and gangraped two women, police said. “A case has been registered at Pataudi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against eight to nine unknown people. The workers on the farm have alleged that the two women were gangraped and the people were robbed of Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 in total,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar, the investigating officer (IO) in the case.

According to Pritam Singh, the owner of the farm, the men forced their way into the establishment a little before midnight and held one of the residents, 56-year-old Kancham Singh, captive.

Confirming this, Kancham said, “They caught hold of me and held a gun to my forehead. After this, they began knocking on all the doors and forced the people sleeping inside to come out.”

The men, who had covered their faces with cloths, allegedly tied up the residents of the farm in their individual rooms, beating them with their fists and lathis when they resisted.

“After tying us up, they cooked some chicken for themselves and ate it while we were all sitting there, gagged and tied up,” said Singh.

After finishing their meal, the men allegedly gangraped the two women, both around 18 years of age and wives of two of the men who work on the farm. They also allegedly robbed the hostages of their money, and the women of their jewellery, before fleeing around 3 am.

Police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said they are probing the possibility of a gang operating in the area.

“The major crimes in this incident were those of loot and sexual assault.We are looking to see if this group is part of a gang or a gang by itself that may have started operating in the area,” he said. “It is possible that this incident has commonalities with other cases in the past, but it is too early to speculate,” he added.