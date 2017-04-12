Haryana Roadways workers’ strike hits city commuters

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience in the city on Tuesday due to the strike launched by the Haryana Roadways Workers Union across Haryana. Absence of buses at the Panchkula bus station in sector 5 led to harassment for the passengers. For the entire day, the buses remained halted at the bus stand and none of them operated. Commuters, meanwhile, alleged harassment by the local cab operators. Many commuters said they were charged excess fares. Jagdeep, a student, said, “Every day I travel from Barwala to Panchkula in a Haryana Roadways bus. Today, due to the strike, the cab operators charged us double the normal charges”.

“It’s very difficult for me to travel in this condition. The strike has made my journey tougher. The driver overcharged us compared to their normal charges before,” said Avtar Singh, a resident of Nariangarh who had came for his treatment in Panchkula Sector-11 Hospital. When the second meeting held between the Haryana Transport Minister and Haryana Roadways union leaders on Tuesday failed, the Haryana Roadways Joint action committee workers decided to continue their strike. Rajpal, Haryana Transport Union president, said, “The government action has given permits to the private bodies which is a call for the privatization of transportation. It will not just affect Haryana transportation, it will affect the public also. If the government introduces private buses in the state they wouldn’t be able to produce more jobs in the transportation sector in the future.”

