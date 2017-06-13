Haryana Roadways staffers on strike today

The employee unions have announced that as many as 4,200 buses would remain in the roadways workshops or bus stops and won’t ply Tuesday (Express Photo) The employee unions have announced that as many as 4,200 buses would remain in the roadways workshops or bus stops and won’t ply Tuesday (Express Photo)

TWO MONTHS after Haryana Roadways employees went on strike opposing bus permits to private players, they will again go on strike Tuesday, inconveniencing more than 13 lakh passengers in the state. The employee unions have announced that as many as 4,200 buses would remain in the roadways workshops or bus stops and won’t ply Tuesday. They are demanding withdrawal of permits to 844 private buses. Trade unions suspect a move to privatise the transport services with the issuance of bus permits to the private players. In April, the state government and roadways employees unions had reached a consensus to end the strike on its fourth day.

Then, the government had agreed to scrap the new transport policy of 2016-17 but deciding that the 844 buses would continue to play on old routes under the previous transport policy of the government till a new policy was not finalised. Sarbat Singh Poonia, general secretary, Haryana Roadways Workers Union, said, “The transport unions have decided to go on strike because the government has failed to honour the compromise reached between both parties in April.”

