Haryana Roadways employees strike enters third day

The indefinite strike of Haryana Roadways employees continued for the third day on Wednesday with public transport buses remained off road, inconveniencing commuters across the state.

Stranded passengers were forced to travel in private vehicles. In view of the ongoing strike, a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee has been convened in Chandigarh, which will be presided over by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, an official spokesman said.

Notably, talks between the protesting state roadways employees and the Haryana government failed. Haryana roadways employees have been protesting over issuance of permits to private operators.

About 4,000 buses, which include the luxury Volvo bus service, have come to a halt in the state since Monday

evening.

While the strike caused inconvenience to commuters who depend on the state buses, agitating employees staged dharnas at various depots seeking withdrawal of permits given to private operators. The employees raised anti-government slogans. The union leaders held the government responsible for their strike.

They also alleged that while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in a meeting in March this year assured them that no such policy will be implemented but the senior officers had informed them about the decision to grant permits to private transporters.

The Union leaders said the indefinite strike will continue till the government accepts their demands and withdraw its decision.

