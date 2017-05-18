Haryana releasing water, situation should improve today, says Kejriwal

People fill water from an NDMC tanker in Chanakyapuri on Wednesday. Tashi Tobgyal People fill water from an NDMC tanker in Chanakyapuri on Wednesday. Tashi Tobgyal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Haryana government had started releasing Delhi’s share of Yamuna water to the capital, and distribution and supply of water would soon normalize in areas such as central and north Delhi. “Haryana has started releasing water. Production likely to be normal by tomorrow morning and distribution by tomorrow evening. We are constantly monitoring situation”, Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Keshav Chandra expressed hope that production at the treatment plants — Wazirabad and Chandrawal — will “stabilise” by Thursday and supply will gradually improve. “Water distribution will take one more day to normalise. Hopefully by tonight, Wazirabad pond level would be restored and production will stabilise from tomorrow. Distribution will take one more day to normalise because after production, all the underground reservoirs and all the lines are to be filled up,” Chandra said.

The two water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal treat about 220 MGD (million gallons per day) of the 900 MGD treated in Delhi. But in the past few weeks, the capacity had been down by 60 per cent, since Delhi was receiving around 80 MGD less than its share. Of the 900 MGD, around 550 comes from Haryana and the rest from Uttar Pradesh. A DJB statement said, “Almost 200 cusecs of water has been released by Haryana from Munak canal through DD-8 in the river course. It is expected that the pond level of Wazirabad will improve sufficiently on May 18, 2017 to start the water production at 100 per cent installed capacity in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants.”

The statement added, “Water supply was affected due to a sudden drop in pond-level in the Yamuna, thereby reducing the supply of water in Munak Carrier Lined Canal, following which water production was curtailed upto 30 per cent at the Wazirabad plant.” On Tuesday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said that the Delhi government has approached the Prime Minister’s Office for help as a water crisis looms in the capital. He warned that even Lutyens’ Delhi could face water shortage.

