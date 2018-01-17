Haryana rapes: Another minor girl raped as Khattar urges Opposition not to politicise issue

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed disappointment over the rise in number of crimes against women. (File Photo) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed disappointment over the rise in number of crimes against women. (File Photo)

At a time when the Haryana government is facing criticism over a series of brutal rape incidents in various areas of the state, a new incident of a shocking sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in Hisar has been reported. The minor girl was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old neighbour on Tuesday evening.

“We got information that a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped. The case was registered. The accused, her 15-year-old neighbour, was rounded up and produced before Juvenile Justice Board today. Her parents work as laborers and were not around when the incident took place,” Jitender Kumar, DSP, Hisar.

Talking to media, the victim’s father said, “All I want is my child to survive”. The incident came to light hours after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed disappointment over the rise in number of crimes against women and urged Opposition not to politicise the issue.

“Such incidents are unfortunate. We’ll take strict action and tie up all loose ends. We have made changes in the police administration and transferred a few officers,” Khattar told ANI.

Khattar’s remarks came in the wake of increasing number of rapes being reported from Haryana. A 15-year old Dalit girl from Kurukshetra was allegedly gangraped and murdered with her body mutilated and injuries all over, including her face, neck, lips and chest. In another incident, an 11-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped and murdered in Panipat district. This comes close on the heels of another incident in which a 45-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and inserting a wooden stick inside her near Pinjore.

The Congress, meanwhile, hit out at Khattar government asking the chief minister to step down “on moral grounds.” “The law and order situation in Haryana is worrisome. Four to five incidents of rape being reported within a span of just 48 hours is shocking. The crime graph has been going up during the past three years of Khattar government rule,” Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

