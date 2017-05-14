Haryana rape-murder: Cops went to probe victim’s brother

The victim’s bag, and other belongings, at the family’s home in Sonipat. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The victim’s bag, and other belongings, at the family’s home in Sonipat. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The family of 20-year-old Sonipat woman, who was raped and killed in Rohtak, came to know that their daughter might have been with the accused, Sumit, when policemen came to their house a day after she went missing. Sources said that the police went to the victim’s house following a complaint from Sumit’s parents that her brother had abducted their son.

The family had been clueless until then about her whereabouts. Her mother told The Sunday Express that the victim did not have a mobile phone — they could not afford it. She said that her son was out and she was alone at home when her daughter disappeared.

“When she did not return home until late night, I went to see her in the factory (where she worked). The factory staff told me that she had not come since morning. Since it was very late, I returned home and waited the whole night.’’

She said that her daughter, who worked at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit and earned Rs 4,000 monthly, could not be traced the next morning when she contacted some of her friends and relatives. “In the afternoon, two policemen came to my house looking for my son. They told me that Sumit’s father has lodged a complaint of abduction against my son,” the mother said. “I told them my daughter has also not come, and I suspected Sumit has done something wrong with her. I told them (the policemen) the whole story, then they returned..’’

She said the police told them they had found her daughter’s body in Rohtak by the time her father returned from Himachal, where he works at a shop, on May 11. She said Sumit and his friends would often loiter around their house.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar called the incident unfortunate and said an inquiry will be conducted and the guilty would not be spared. Sonipat superintendent of police Aswin Shenvi said a special investigation team will be set up to probe the case.

