Haryana rally: Shoe hurled at Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak, he blames Narendra Modi

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the rally on Sunday. (Source: Express) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the rally on Sunday. (Source: Express)

A YOUTH hurled a shoe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Rohtak on Sunday. Calling the man a “Modi bhakt”, Kejriwal later blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the incident on Twitter. The shoe thrower was identified as Vikas Kumar, 26, a resident of Dadri district.

The incident happened when Kejriwal started addressing the Tijori Tod, Bhanda Fod rally against demonetisation. Kumar, sitting in the media section, hurled the shoe at Kejriwal which did not reach the stage. As police went after him, Kejriwal said he was a “Modi bhakt” and should be let off. In the meantime, AAP supporters caught hold of Kumar and thrashed him.

Shoe hurled at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak where he was addressing a rally, hitting out at the Government over demonetisation pic.twitter.com/7Kiva3H8nG

Police took Kumar to the Urban Estate police station in Rohtak for questioning. He said he had targeted Kejriwal on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. A police official said Kumar has given a statement that he did not intend to target Kejriwal. Instead, he threw the shoe at the symbolic safe AAP had kept on the stage. Kumar also apologised for his behaviour.

Meanwhile, Navin Jaihind, convener of Haryana unit of AAP, said, “We have not lodged any complaint with the police. We have asked the police to look into the matter. The shoe thrower has written to the police that he was throwing the shoe at the safe.”

The Delhi CM tweeted, “Maine kaha thaa Modi ji kayar hain. Aaj apne chamchon se joota phikwaya. Modiji, hum bhi yeh kar sakte hain, par hamare sanskar/tehzeeb humein ijazat nahin dete (I had said Modi is a coward. He got his men to throw a shoe. Modiji, we could also do this. However, our values do not allow us).”

In another tweet, Kejriwal said he would “continue to expose the demonetisation scam” whether someone threw a shoe at him or he was subjected to CBI raids”.

The shoe that hurled at Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka) The shoe that hurled at Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

At the rally, Kejriwal said Modi had taken money from the Sahara and Birla groups when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, claiming that documents recovered during a raid on the Aditya Birla Group in 2013 stated that Rs 25 crore was to be paid to the Gujarat CM. Of that, Rs 12 crore was paid. He questioned why Modi did not get these charges investigated after he became PM.

Describing demonetisation as one of the “biggest scams in the country”, Kejriwal alleged that the Modi government had waived off Rs 1,200 crore loan given to a company owned by Vijay Mallya. He further said that demonetisation had benefited those having black money. If Modi really wants to end black money, then he should put 648 people, whose accounts are in the Swiss bank, in jail.

Kejriwal even alleged that demonetisation was a Rs 8 lakh crore scam. Over 100 farmers and labourers among other common people, had committed suicide. He added that the suicides were “murders committed by the central government”.