Haryana: Earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude hits Mahendragarh

An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale struck Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The quake took place at 10:23 pm. However, there were no reports of any damage to life or property so far.

More details are awaited.

