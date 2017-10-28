#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Haryana: Earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude hits Mahendragarh

Haryana: Earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude hits Mahendragarh

The quake took place at 10:23 pm. However, there have been no reports of any damage to life or property so far. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 28, 2017 11:57 pm
Haryana earthquake, quake, Mahendragarh quake, India earthquake, Haryana earthquake magnitude, Richter scale, indian express news An earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale occurred in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Saturday. (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale struck Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The quake took place at 10:23 pm. However, there were no reports of any damage to life or property so far.

More details are awaited.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 28: Latest News