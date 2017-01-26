Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh celebrates Republic Day amid rains

Parade and celebrations at most places in the region were held amid tight security arrangements. Parade and celebrations at most places in the region were held amid tight security arrangements.

Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day amid tight security arrangements and rains. It was raining since early this morning at most places in Punjab and Haryana, including the UT, leaving several function venues in Patiala, Jalandhar, Mohali, Kurukshetra and Panchkula drenched. However, there was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the region, officials said here.

Contingents of police, homeguards NCC and others took part in the parade held at district headquarters in the two states and Chandigarh.

School students presented colourful programmes and tableaux depicting overall development of the states were taken out. The wet weather somewhat dampened the festivities.

Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki unfurled the tricolour at the state function at Kurukshetra, while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Panchkula.

V P Singh Badnore, Punjab Governor, who is also an Administrator of Chandigarh, unfurled the national flag at a state function at Patiala, while state Chief Minister Parkash Singh at Mohali, and his Deputy, Sukhbir Singh Badal at Jalandhar.

Republic Day functions were also held at other district headquarters in Punjab and Haryana, including Ludhiana, Bathinda, Amritsar, Ambala, Gurgaon, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak and Hisar.

Tight security arrangements were put in place in the two states and Chandigarh to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the celebrations.