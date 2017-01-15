Haryana power bill payment to be made completely cashless soon

Giving digital payments a push, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has decided to accept payments of electricity bills exceeding Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) or National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) in two phases.

“In the first phase, up to March 31, all payments of electricity bills for more than Rs 25,000 in urban and rural areas will be accepted only through RTGS, NEFT or online mode.

The existing limit is Rs 1 lakh.

“Thereafter, in the second phase, with effect from April 1, all payments of electricity bills exceeding Rs 15,000 in urban and rural areas will be accepted through RTGS or NEFT or online mode. Payment made through online mode such as net banking, credit card and debit card will be considered on a par with RTGS and NEFT for the purpose,” a spokesman of the DHBVN said here today.