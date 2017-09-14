Haryana police to quiz dera chairperson Vipassana Insan

The IT head of the dera has also been arrested for allegedly tampering with computers at the sect’s headquarters before authorities conducted conducted a search operation inside the dera. The IT head of the dera has also been arrested for allegedly tampering with computers at the sect’s headquarters before authorities conducted conducted a search operation inside the dera.

The Haryana Police will soon interrogate Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan in connection with the violence in Panchkula and Sirsa following Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction under rape charges. After conviction of the dera chief, Vipassana is heading the administration at the dera. Haryana DGP BS Sandhu told The Indian Express that she would be questioned in connection with violence at Panchkula as well Sirsa. “During the probe, we got some clues, that’s why we have decided to ask her to join the investigations,” Sandhu said.

The IT head of the dera has also been arrested for allegedly tampering with computers at the sect’s headquarters before authorities conducted conducted a search operation inside the dera. The police have also seized 60 hard disks from the accused Vineet Kumar. “Information shall be recovered from the hard discs with the help of digital forensics,” said Hisar range IGP Amitabh Dhillon.

The police said it was making efforts to nab Ram Rahim’s confidant and adopted daughter, Honeypreet, and key dera functionary, Aditya Insaan who they believe are still in the country. The police have sent teams to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to track them. Several vehicles that were a part of the cavalcade of dera chief on August 25 have been impounded and notices have also been sent to the owners of remaining vehicles, sources said.

Meanwhile, till now, none of the family members have turned up to meet the dera chief who is lodged in a Rohtak jail since August 25.

