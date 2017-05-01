Haryana police to launch 2-week drive from today to crackdown on drugs, illicit liquor

Haryana Director-General of Police B S Sandhu held a meeting with senior police officers in all districts through video-conferencing, outlining his vision. (Representationa) Haryana Director-General of Police B S Sandhu held a meeting with senior police officers in all districts through video-conferencing, outlining his vision. (Representationa)

THE HARYANA police will launch a fortnight-long campaign from May 1 to check illicit liquor, narcotics, illegal weapons, crime against women as well as traffic violations particularly drunk driving and speeding. The police will put up nakas at all possible entry points to stop history-sheeters from Uttar Pradesh from sneaking into Haryana. Directions have been issued to keep a check on pucca roads as well as on other routes used by such persons to enter the state, especially when the water level of Yamuna river goes down between April and June.

Haryana Director-General of Police B S Sandhu held a meeting with senior police officers in all districts through video-conferencing, outlining his vision. Addressing a press conference Sunday, Sandhu said the police would hold a campaign to crackdown on narcotics and illegal liquor. He said strict action would be taken against those who use illegal weapons.

“We will carry on with Operation Durga in order to check harassment of women. It was conducted for a day by the CM’s Flying Squad. We will make it a regular feature. Police will be deployed outside educational institutions, bus stands, cinemas, etc to ensure that women are not harassed,” he said.

Sandhu clarified that the anti-romeo operation would not be an act of moral policing and innocents will not be harassed. He said working of the women police stations would be reviewed.

The DGP added that a cyber police station to deal with complaints of cyber crime will be set up at Moginand in Panchkula district. Budgetary allocation has already been made for this police station and staff with particular set of qualifications, would be recruited through outsourcing.

Sandhu also said the house allotment of police officers in police lines who were using electricity connections in unauthorised manner would be cancelled. He said initially warning would be issued and action initiated as per ruled of the power department. However, if the violations persist then the house allotment will be cancelled.

Talking about cow smuggling in the state, Sandhu said violation of ‘Gau Sanrakshan and Samvardhan’ Act would not be allowed. He said that if anyone took the law into their own hands, action would be initiated against them. There has been reduction in the number of cases of cow smuggling after the law came into force, the DGP said.

About illegal mining in the state, Sandhu said departments such as transport, police, mining and district administrations would work together to ensure implementation of the Act to stop the menace.

