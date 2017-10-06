Haryana Police team inspects Honeypreet’s Bathinda ‘hideout’

Honeypreet with the police team at Bathinda Thursday. (Gurmeet Singh) Honeypreet with the police team at Bathinda Thursday. (Gurmeet Singh)

A Haryana Police team on Thursday visited Bathinda’s Ganesh Basti to inspect a house where Dera Sacha Sauda head’s “adopted daughter” Honeypreet claimed to have stayed for a few days after being booked by the Panchkula police. The team was led by DSP Mukesh Kumar, and comprised of 15 police personnel.

Police sources revealed that as per the condition of the house, it was hard to digest that Honeypreet would have stayed in this house. The house, which belongs to her woman accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur, is believed to have been locked for more than three years. Sukhdeep’s entire family stays in Sirsa and follows the dera.

Sources added that the house had not been dusted for long and there were no ACs installed. They revealed that after looking at the condition of the house it appeared that no one had lived there in the recent past, and Honeypreet had misguided police officials.

The team started in the morning from Panchkula, and had a stopover at Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur. Mandeep Singh Sidhu, SSP Sangrur, said, “Haryana Police did not come to Sangrur as part of their investigation. It was a 30 minute journey break as they were waiting for other team members.”

Meanwhile, Sukhdeep Kaur has another house in Balluana village in Bathinda district which too is in a similar condition. Except for caretaker Mohr Singh, no one lives in that house as the entire family lives in Sirsa and only visits occasionally. However, Haryana Police did not visit Balluana village and went back after visiting the Ganesh Basti house.

Sukhdeep’s husband, Iqbal Singh, is a former driver of Gurmeet Ram Rahim and it was revealed that he had taken Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s mother Naseeb Kaur to jail to meet Ram Rahim. Punjab Police had stated earlier that Honeypreet never stayed in the state. However, Haryana Police came for investigation to Bathinda along with Honeypreet.

