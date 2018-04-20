Haryana Police proposes constitution of Disaster Reserve Batallion

Logo of Haryana Police (File Photo) Logo of Haryana Police (File Photo)

The Haryana Police has asked the state government to constitute a separate battalion dedicated to providing relief when disasters occur, the state’s police chief said.

“The police department has sent a proposal to state government for constituting Disaster Reserve Battalion (DRB),” Director General of Police B S Sandhu.

The DGP also said that recruitment to 6,647 posts of constables and 463 posts of Sub-Inspectors in Haryana Police would be made mainly on the basis of written examination whereas the physical test would only be of qualifying nature. The marks of physical test would not be included in finalising the merit list and this recruitment process would soon be completed, he said.

Sandhu said that passing out parade of 4,300 newly recruited constables, who were under training, would be held in the first week of May. As many as 1,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs) have also been recruited and 500 SPOs would soon be recruited for traffic management in Gurugram and Faridabad cities, the DGP said.

Sandhu said that 600 new vehicles would be purchased by the department under the Dial-100 project in next three months so that each police station would have at least two vehicles. These vehicles would be connected with Centralised Police Control Room, he said.

While replying to a question, he said that an e-Challan system would soon be started in the state and for this, a proposal has been sent to Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) for purchasing machines for it.

