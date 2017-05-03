Haryana police launches online drive to check sexual harassment

In an effort to involve youth to check gender-based violence, the Haryana Police today launched an online drive called ‘Youth Against Sexual Harassment’ in Chandigarh. Speaking at a programme here, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu called upon the state’s youth to join YASH, an anti-sexual harassment online community shepherded by police and with a strong ground presence.

Spelling out what he called a “broad-spectrum” strategy, the DGP said that the police across the state is working on a comprehensive plan to make home, street and workplace safer for women. “The aim is to secure eve-teasing prone hotspots through warning and helpline signage, CCTV, plainclothes traps and uniformed patrolling, seek involvement of all, particularly youth, to bring about a change in mindset and behavioural transformation through awareness campaigns and programmes,” he

said.

He said that YASH is second arm of police’s anti-eve teasing programme. “Police will act tough against maniac, psychopaths and incorrigible. But for the ones getting carried by cinema, popular literature and false notions and confusing victimisation for courtship, we are giving a platform to come together to have a debate, to take a clear stand against gender-based violence, including eve teasing.

“The idea is to help our youth to know where the line is and give them an opportunity to be part of the solution,” he said. Earlier, briefing the DGP about the status of crime against women in the first quarter (Jan-March) of 2017, Additional Director General of Police, OP Singh said that across the state, 118 cases of molestation, 148 cases of sexual harassment, 52 cases of disrobing, 3 cases of voyeurism, 51 cases of stalking and 26 cases of eve teasing have been reported and police was taking action against the offenders.

“The actual situation may be worse, given the deep-rooted cultural inhibition about reporting sexual violence,” OP Singh said. YASH, he said, will help in removing the stigma and exposing these as plain gender-based crime calling for prompt reporting and swift action.

About enrolment, he said that all women police stations will work as the nodal offices for the online membership drive starting today. The district police will reach out to schools, colleges, Nehru Yuva Kendra, National Service Scheme Volunteers, National Youth Corps, National Cadet Corps, Haryana Cadet Corps, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, Sports, Youth & Cultural clubs, journalists, NGOs, among others. This will be done to encourage those with an aptitude for volunteering and mentoring to register for the programme by logging on the website mahilapolicestation.in and filling up the membership form.

“The membership will be open till May 15 and will be limited to 5000 enthusiastic volunteers in every district. Care will be taken to ensure that it is representative in character and takes onboard all sections of youth. “Once the membership drive is over, a workshop will be organised in every district to train them for different activities aimed at building public opinion against eve teasing. All members will be encouraged to be creative and work as per their convenience and skill set,” Singh said.

“It is a unique opportunity for the youth in the state”, Singh said, adding, “to develop leadership qualities, be socially responsible and, above all, be part of a 110,000-strong online community connected through the program’s Facebook and Twitter page.” While the cops in Haryana are looking towards involving youth to curb eve teasing, in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the police have set up anti-Romeo squads to eradicate the problem of eve teasing and ensure that women in the state are safe.

