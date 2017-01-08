Haryana police arrests nine persons illegally transporting 74 buffaloes

Nine persons were arrested for illegal transportation of 74 buffaloes in three trucks on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in the district, police said. After a tip-off, a team of police intercepted the trucks which were carrying the buffaloes to Manesar on Friday, Investigating Officer of Sadar Police Station Laxmi Narayan said.

The accused have been identified as Imran, Rihaj, Aslam, Nisar, Alfaz, Prakash, Irfan, Anwar and Sahjad. An FIR has been registered against the nine accused under various sections of the IPC and an investigation is underway, police said.