Haryana police arrest one person for attempt to throw black oil on CM

Thursday, May 17, 2018
The INLD workers claim that the youth was the resident of a Hisar's neighbouring village. Devi Lal's great-grandson Dushyant Chautala is MP from Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: May 17, 2018 7:25:06 pm
haryana chief minister khattar, Khattar invites Israeli Aerospace Industry, khattar israel, indian express, haryana aviation, haryana news, manohar lal khattar, Israeli Aerospace Industry INLD workers from Hisar claim that it was a conspiracy to defame the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) adding the accused doesn’t belong to the INLD. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)
The Haryana police have taken a youth into custody for “attempting to throw black oil” on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Hisar on Thursday evening.

Hisar IGP Sanjay Kumar told The Indian Express that the incident took place when the Chief Minister had gone to a temple ahead of his roadshow. The police said that the youth was raising slogan in support of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

“It was an attempt (to throw black oil on the CM). It seems a politically motivated work, however the accused is being interrogated to know real motive behind the incident,” said the IGP.

However, INLD workers from Hisar claim that it was a conspiracy to defame the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) adding the accused doesn’t belong to the INLD. The INLD workers claim that the youth was the resident of a Hisar’s neighbouring village. Devi Lal’s great-grandson Dushyant Chautala is MP from Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

