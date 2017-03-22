Three, including Two Nigerians, held for duping woman of Rs 10 lakh

The Haryana Police has arrested three persons, including two Nigerian nationals, for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of marriage, an official said on Wednesday. The accused also included a woman, Reeta Vasumotari, who is from Assam and presently resides in Delhi, a police spokesman said.

Reeta was arrested on March 10, the day the victim lodged a complaint with the Gurgaon Police Station, he said.

During interrogation, Reeta revealed that she along with Hilary Namdi Okoli and Samuel Ivachukwa alias Josua, both Nigerian nationals, had duped several people, the spokesman said.

The accused were produced in a court at Gurgaon, which had remanded them to police custody for five days, he said.

The complainant claimed she came into contact with one Jeff Denis through a matrimonial website, and he had asked her to deposit Rs 10 lakh in various accounts, including one belonging to Reeta, the spokesman said.

Reeta also said they used to cheat people by asking them to deposit Rs 10,000 in different accounts, in this case on the pretext of marriage, he said.

She confessed that she used to open the bank accounts, which were traced by police’s Cyber Crime Cell, through dubious means.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and 66 D (punishment for cheating by impersonation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The police have recovered identity cards, including a PAN and Aadhaar cards, debit card, cheque book, pass book and mobile phone from their possession.

