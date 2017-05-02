Haryana plans to be stray cattle-free by August 15

Medical camps are also being organised in gaushalas. (Representational image. Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Medical camps are also being organised in gaushalas. (Representational image. Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

In its bid to make Haryana stray cattle-free by August 15, tagging of 89.3 per cent of cattle in ‘gaushalas’ and ‘nandishalas’ (shelter for bovine animals) have been completed so far. Also a multi-pronged strategy would be adopted to make gaushalas and nandishalas self-sustaining.

This was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a meeting with his Good Governance Associates and Administrative Secretaries here on Monday. Apart from seeking their suggestions, the Chief Minister also took a number of decisions to further improve the delivery of e-services in Atal Seva Kendras and implement new schemes.

It was also informed that work to rehabilitate abandoned cattle is being undertaken in mission mode across the state and 27,000 animals have already been accommodated in gaushalas. Community-driven model in this regard has been adopted in 22 districts, divided into two phases comprising 11 districts each.

While districts such as Nuh, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad have already been declared stray cattle-free, other districts in Phase I would achieve this target by June 30, as 50 per cent of the 47,000 animals in this phase have already been rehabilitated. In Phase II, 8 per cent of the 53,000 animals have so far been rehabilitated.

Unique Identification Numbers (UID) are also being assigned to each animal while tagging and gaushala managements and veterinarians are being encouraged to maintain computerised records of these animals. Medical camps are also being organised in gaushalas.

