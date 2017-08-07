Haryana: Patient dies after BJP’s Darshan Nagpal allegedly stopped ambulance that hit his vehicle

Trouble for the ruling BJP in Haryana refuses to descend as a case has been registered against its leader Darshan Nagpal for allegedly stopping an ambulance after it hit his vehicle in Faridabad, leading to the death of a patient. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. In the video released, Nagpal’s vehicle is seen stopping near the ambulance after which a man is seen coming out of it and having an argument with the men in ambulance. People nearby are seen in the video gathering near both the vehicles.

The incident came amid criticism against the BJP after its Haryana Chief’s son was accused of stalking a girl last week. The case has snowballed into a major controversy with Opposition demanding strict action against Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. Barala’s son Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) were arrested for allegedly stalking the woman, who is a daughter of an IAS officer. Both the accused, however, were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

#CCTV Haryana:Patient died after BJP’s Darshan Nagpal allegedly stopped ambulance after it hit his vehicle in Fatehabad; case registered pic.twitter.com/fcqZzrm8Uy — ANI (@ANI_news) August 7, 2017

The Haryana IAS officer today took to social media to seek “maximum punishment” for the accused, adding that he will move court if charges against the duo were “diluted”. He, however, asserted that the family would not interfere with the investigation.

