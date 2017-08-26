Panchkula violence: Despite DGP claim, police failed to drive out Dera followers day before verdict

Securities forces firing on dera followers after followers started violence after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Securities forces firing on dera followers after followers started violence after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The district administration failed completely on the night of August 24 to get vacated the spaces occupied by the Dera followers in different parts of the city. The decision could avert the violence which took place on Friday. The Dera followers camped at the market in Sector 2, HAFED Chowk in Sector 4 and in the park near Hotel Pallavi in Sector 5 and in Old Panchkula. The administration called in around 600 buses to take the followers out of the district limits but the operation was not carried out due to the reasons better known to the district administration.

After the press conference of Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu in which he claimed that they would take out the Dera followers, some followers were asked to vacate the space they occupied under flyover in Old Panchkula but except that the administration did not do anything to make the followers vacate the spaces occupied by them.

The police, along with the paramilitary force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Rapid Action Force, which were deployed in all the sensitive areas of the city, including HAFED Chowk, carried out a flag march on Thursday night.

The police asked the Dera followers to vacate the city on their own through many announcements but the Dera followers kept on camping in the areas. The Dera followers were present in a large number at HAFED chowk, Sector 2 market, Sector 3 and the open space near Hotel Pallavi in Sector 5.

On the delay in taking out the Dera followers, a DSP-level officer who was heading a patrolling team in Sector 3 said on condition of anonymity that it was decided to urge the Dera followers to leave the city peacefully and not to take any stringent steps. He added that they gave one hour (from 11 pm to 12 midnight) to the followers to vacate the city. “We made all the arrangements, we arranged buses. We also contacted the Mohali police to provide security to take out the Dera followers, but we did not get the orders,” the officer said.

The police barricaded the road leading towards the district courts from HAFED Chowk in Sector 4 only after the Dera followers woke up on Friday morning. The Dera followers did not do any activity throughout the night. They also did not speak to the media and all the followers, including many women, preferred to remain silent. Most of the followers woke up around 5 am and then again camped on the road in front of the HAFED chowk.

