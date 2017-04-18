Haryana: Over 50 per cent of estimated wheat reaches mandis

MORE THAN 50 per cent of the wheat estimated to be procured this year has arrived at mandis across Haryana.

The procurement, which began on April 1, will continue till May 15.

On the basis of inputs from the state agriculture department, officials of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs have estimated procurement of 75 lakh metric tonnes (MT) this year. Last year, it was 67.7 lakh MT. Over 40 lakh MT wheat have arrived till Monday.

Except for negligible share of purchase by traders, the five government procuring agencies have purchased maximum wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) of 1,625 per quintal.

“The procurement process is running smoothly,” said a spokesperson of the department.

But, real worry for the officials are those inputs, which suggest that a sizeable section of farmers may not go to mandis to sell their produce. “Because of the high quality of wheat, they expect higher rate for their produce than the MSP. Before the current procurement season, wheat was being sold at Rs 2,000-2,100 per quintal. So, this time, a section of farmers may retain their production,” said an official.

Former state Congress spokesman Ved Prakash Vidrohi has said there was a need to intensify lifting of procured wheat from the mandis. Official sources said 65 per cent of the wheat had been lifted.

