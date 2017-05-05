Haryana outfit wants FIR against Mewat biryani traders

Chairman of People for Animals, Haryana, Naresh Kadyan has filed a police complaint, accusing the state government officials of going “slow” against biryani traders of Mewat district from whom samples were collected in 2016 on suspicion that they contained beef.

In his complaint sent to the SHO of Firozepur Jhirka police station in Mewat on May 2, Kadyan has sought an FIR against seven biryani traders and a veterinary surgeon under different sections, including Haryana Gauvansh and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.

Kadyan has alleged that Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences prepared a report on the samples in September 2016, but the officers did not send it to police. He has attached a photocopy of the report with the complaint.

SHO Shamsher Singh, said, “This is just a photocopy. In this report, there is no clarity as it has mentioned cattle which may refer to other animals too. We will take action only after getting a report from the university. “

