Haryana orders closure of slaughterhouses in urban areas on Mahavir Jayanti

The order was issued on Wednesday by state Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kavita Jain. (Representational image/Files) The order was issued on Wednesday by state Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kavita Jain. (Representational image/Files)

The BJP government in Haryana has ordered the closure of slaughterhouses in urban areas on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday. The order was issued on Wednesday by state Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kavita Jain, who said she took the decision after representatives of various religious organisations met her and raised the demand. “All the slaughterhouses in urban areas will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on March 29, 2018. Besides, the sale of meat, fish and eggs will also be restricted,” the order issued by Haryana Urban Local bodies issued Wednesday read.

“Mahavir Jayanti is observed every year as non-violence day. Different religious organizations of the state had met her (the minister) and demanded prohibition of killing of animals on this significant day. After this, the officers of the Department had been instructed to prepare a proposal in this regard. Keeping in view the religious sentiments of the Jain community, the proposal to close down slaughterhouses on March 29 and also restrict the sale of meat, fish and eggs has been approved,” a statement issued by the state government read.

“Officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the orders in the municipal areas and also submit a report of the same,” Kavita Jain said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd