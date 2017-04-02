Haryana orders probe into ‘dance party’ in Jind jail

The dance party was organised as part of Holi celebrations in March but the action was taken on Saturday after video footages of the event went viral on social media. The video grab shows one of the cops in action. Express The dance party was organised as part of Holi celebrations in March but the action was taken on Saturday after video footages of the event went viral on social media. The video grab shows one of the cops in action. Express

Almost two weeks after prisoners and staff of a jail in Jind town thronged a dance party, the Haryana government Saturday ordered an inquiry to probe the matter. Head constable Satwan Singh, a Head Warden in District Jail Karnal who was allegedly dancing with the female dancers at the jail in Jind, has been suspended with immediate affect. The dance party was organised as part of Holi celebrations in March but the action was taken on Saturday after video footages of the event went viral on social media.

Haryana Jails Minister Krishan Lal Panwar told The Indian Express he had ordered the probe soon after coming to know about the incident. “On such occasions like Holi, the functions like ‘Kavi Sammelan’ can be held. Some singer may also be invited for the entertainment of the prisoners. But jail staff dancing with the female dancers is not acceptable,” the minister said.

It’s learnt that a folk singer along with four female dancers were invited to perform a dance with folk songs in the jail. The prisoners and jail staff showered currency notes on the female dancers while dancing with them. The head constable, who has been suspended, was seen dancing with the female dancers in the video footages.

