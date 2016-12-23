Haryana: One held for Dalit woman’s killing

THE HARYANA Police Thursday arrested one person in connection with the murder of a Dalit woman in Bhiwani. Five police teams are searching for the other suspects in the case. Two of the three cars that were used by the suspects have been impounded.

The incident took place at Kakroli Sardara village in Bhiwani on Tuesday night when Dano Devi was hit by a car by the accused after she tried intervening in a dispute between members of her family and some other persons in the neighbourhood. The police Thursday arrested one of the accused, Ravi.

Loharu DSP Kuldeep Singh said, “We have arrested Ravi from the residence of one of his relatives. The five teams that we have constituted are searching for the other accused. We have questioned more than 100 persons so far.”

He added that the police impounded two cars, including a Balero and an Alto, late Wednesday night. The family members of Dano Devi, in their complaint, had said the accused were in three cars. Ved Veer, the main accused in the case (His car hit Dano Devi, is absconding.

A team of an inspector and 10 police constables has been deputed at the harijan mohalla at the village to prevent escalation of tension. Among the five accused named in the complaint by the family, four were Jats and one was a Muslim. Four others are unidentified. Police has registered a case under section 302 and SC/ST Act.

The incident occurred after Mahesh, nephew of the deceased Dano Devi, had an argument with some persons from the village on Wednesday afternoon. They came in three cars in the evening and started beating up Mahesh with sticks. When Dano Devi intervened, the accused hit her with a car. She suffered serious injuries and died.

Ishwar Singh, member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, will visit the family members of Dano Devi on December 23.

He will inspect the spot where the incident took place. Haryana Congress presdent Ashok Tanwar has appealed to Ishwar Singh to take serious note of the incident.