Haryana on high alert as stand-off with Jats continues

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Ch Birender Singh during a meeting with a delegation of Jat leaders led by Yashpal Malik regaring the Jat quota agitation in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Ch Birender Singh during a meeting with a delegation of Jat leaders led by Yashpal Malik regaring the Jat quota agitation in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

Authorities in Haryana have imposed a ban on movement of tractor-trolleys in districts bordering Delhi on Monday to foil a call given by Jat leaders to lay seige to Delhi and hold a protest outside Parliament. Director General of Police K.P. Singh said on Sunday that security forces were on high alert in districts bordering Delhi and monitoring the movement of Jat protestors in view of the March 20 ‘Dilli Kooch’ call by the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS).

“There will be a complete ban on the movement of tractor-trolleys on highways and roads in districts adjoining Delhi on March 20… The Haryana Police is on high alert and people can move freely on highways. We have provided adequate security,” he said here.

Behind the scene moves were on Sunday to hold talks with Jat leaders to call off their Delhi protest in view of alarm bells in the national capital following apprehesions that normal life would be severely hit, especially with students taking their board examinations on Monday.

Official sources said Jat leader Yashpal Malik and others could hold talks with Haryana Chief Minister in Delhi to resolve the stand-off over their demands.

Khattar, who was to go to Lucknow to attend the swearing in of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, called off his visit to be available for talks with Jat leaders.

The administration in 15 districts of Haryana imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC on Sunday as a precaution, prohibiting sale of liquor, carrying of firearms and other weapons, assembly of five or more persons near railway tracks and plying of tractor-trolleys carrying five or more persons on state and national highways.

The districts include Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Panipat, Hisar, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa.

“A limit of 10 litres has been imposed on refuelling of tractor-trolleys and directions have been issued to petrol pump owners to record details such as driver’s name, registration number of the vehicle and number of people travelling in the vehicle. Ban has also been imposed on open sale of petrol, diesel and other inflammable materials,” a government spokesman said.

He said the ban has also been imposed on plying of tractor-trolleys carrying food items, cooking equipment and materials and any type of weapon including lathis and swords on state and national highways.

The spokesman said pitching of tents along the state and national highways has also been prohibited and owners of dharamshalas, hotels and restaurants have been directed to maintain record of guests.

The authorities in the 15 districts have also stopped all Internet services like 2G, 3G, 4G, EDGE and GPRS and bulk messages provided on mobile networks in the district till 9 a.m. on March 21 to prevent spreading of wrong information and rumours.

Shops selling liquor would also remain closed till 9 am on March 21.

Accusing the Haryana government of hatching a “conspiracy” to weaken their agitation, the Jat community on Friday said it will continue with their protests across the state and lay siege to Delhi on March 20.

Talks between the Jat leaders and Khattar, scheduled in Delhi on Friday, could not be held. Both sides blamed each other for this. The Jat agitation entered the 50th day on Sunday.

The Jat leaders were earlier in talks with a panel of government officers but these had remained inconclusive.

Talks between the government and the Jat leaders hit a roadblock last month as the Haryana government made it clear that it has no jurisdiction to withdraw cases being investigated by the CBI against some Jat leaders over violence.

The Jat demands include reservation for Jats, jobs to the next of kin of those killed in violence in the Jat agitation last year, compensation to those injured, withdrawal of cases against them and action against the officers, who ordered action against the Jats, among others.

Violence during the agitation last year had left 30 people dead and over 200 injured. Government and private property worth hundreds of crores of rupees was damaged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now