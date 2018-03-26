Haryana officer urges farmers to reduce pesticide use

Farmers should limit use of pesticides and adopt organic farming as excessive use of such chemicals could impact the ecological balance, a senior Haryana government official said Monday.

Speaking during the meeting of farmers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras and agricultural scientists during the third Agri Leadership Summit here, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Abhilaksh Likhi said that aggressive use of pesticides result in adversely impact on the ecological balance.

There is an urgent need to reduce use of pesticides for ensuring fertility of soil, he said. Likhi also emphasised on diversification of crops.

He said that rotational cultivation of traditional one or two crops would not be a profitable venture and advised them to diversify their crops from traditional to horticulture.

