Haryana offers to supply additional water if Delhi withdraws court cases

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday offered to continue the supply of additional 150 cusecs of water to the national capital up to June 30 if the Delhi government withdraws all cases from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Delhi High Court.

Khattar made the offer in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in response to a letter of the AAP convener. In the letter, Khattar said, “As per your request, we were supplying about 1050 cusecs from Munak (canal) when Delhi (had) decided to drag Haryana into multiple litigations. Up on a request of Secretary, MoWR (ministry of water resources), we started releasing additional 150 cusecs from Munak, so that about 100-120 cusecs may be received at Wazirabad… We have decided to extend the period of release of this additional water… up to 30 June, 2018, subject to the condition that Delhi withdraws all cases from the NGT and Delhi High Court.

“I… also hope that in case of litigation by private persons, you (Delhi CM) would defend Haryana’s stand of UYRB ( Upper Yamuna River Board), being the correct forum for deliberations and decision making on such issues,” Khattar said in the letter.

“We have acceded to request of Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) to supply 120 cusecs . for the current summer only. Delhi must make its own arrangement from the next year onwards as no supplies would be made through DD-8 by Haryana on account of reasons explained in detail in our reply before the Supreme Court,” the Haryana CM said.

