Haryana NSUI chief among two student leaders remanded in one day’s police custody

DIVYANSHU BUDHIRAJA, president of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Haryana, was on Saturday remanded in police custody for a day along with Hardik Nain, to ascertain the whereabouts of five other NSUI members, who had barged into the Meet the CM programme of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, at Government College, Sector 1, on Friday.

The two were arrested under charges of rioting, wrongful confinement and deterring public servant from doing duty on Friday. Budhiraja and Nain were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Monika Jangra. Though police demanded three days’ police custody for the two, after hearing the arguments of defence counsel Udit Mendiratta, the court allowed one day’s police custody.

Strongly condemning the criminal charges slapped on the student leaders, Mendiratta argued as to how could a person indulge in rioting and violence without weapons. The defence counsel also played the video clip of the entire incident in court in which Budhiraja, Nain and other NSUI activists were shown shouting slogans against the state government and asking Khattar questions.

Inspector Karambir Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 5 PS, said, “Budhiraja, along with the others, tried to create problems at the CM’s function yesterday. When Sub-Inspector Rajinder Kumar, in-charge of PP-7, who was on duty at the function, along with his police team, tried to stop them, they manhandled them and tried to go near the CM. We have established the identity of one more person as Partap Rana of Pathrari village in Ambala, who was also involved in the crime along with them.”

Senior vice-president of the Congress women’s wing, Ranjeeta Mehta, was also present in court. “The NSUI activists asked the chief minister only three questions related to unemployment wages, employment and the August 25 violence in Panchkula. As the CM failed to answer the questions, the police put these activists behind bars,” said Mehta.

