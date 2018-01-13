Haryana NSUI chief, aide arrested over ‘protest’ against CM ML Khattar

Khattar’s visit to the principal’s office was deferred to avoid confrontation with the protesters. The CM left and the police detained Budhiraja and Nain. Khattar’s visit to the principal’s office was deferred to avoid confrontation with the protesters. The CM left and the police detained Budhiraja and Nain.

THE PANCHKULA police Friday arrested the state unit president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Divyanshu Budhiraja, and his associate Hardik Nain, when they led a group of students at Panchkula’s government college and allegedly tried to disrupt a function attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The incident took place when Khattar came out of the conference hall of the college after addressing students during a ‘Meet the CM’ programme organised on the occasion of National Youth Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Wearing black ribbons, nearly half a dozen students, led by Budhiraja, started raising slogans against the state government when the Chief Minister was scheduled to go towards the college principal’s office from the function venue. Khattar’s visit to the principal’s office was deferred to avoid confrontation with the protesters. The CM left and the police detained Budhiraja and Nain.

But moments later, a police officer told his team to clear the route and announced the CM’s convoy was returning. Soon after, Budhiraja and Nain were brought in front of Khattar, who asked them why they were creating a ruckus. The two said they were trying to raise the issues faced by youths. However, Khattar told them, “It was a politically motivated attempt to disturb the function and it shall not be tolerated. If there were issues, you could have met me.” Khattar proceeded to the principal’s office and police took both the men to the police station. The Panchkula police registered an FIR against the two for deterring a public servant from discharging his duty and wrongful confinement.

