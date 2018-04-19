Haryana: Nine guilty in Apna Ghar sexual abuse case, one freed

As many as 103 inmates were rescued from the shelter home. As many as 103 inmates were rescued from the shelter home.

A special CBI court convicted nine out of 10 accused in the Apna Ghar sexual exploitation case here on Wednesday. The shelter home in Rohtak district that housed destitute and physically challenged, mostly girls, had landed in a controversy when a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, raided the premises in 2012, and found sexual exploitation and human trafficking of inmates by the in-charge and her kin. As many as 103 inmates were rescued from the shelter home.

In the order pronounced by Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Wednesday, those who were held guilty were the in-charge cum caretaker of the shelter home Jaswanti Devi, her daughter Sushma alias Simmi, son-in-law Jai Bhagwan, brother Jaswant, cousin Sheela, acquaintance Roshni, driver Satish, employee Ram Prakash Saini and counsellor Veena. The tenth accused Angrez Kaur Hooda who was then development project officer of Rohtak was acquitted. Abhishek Rana, Hooda’s defense counsel, said she was acquitted as CBI could not prove charges against her.

The quantum of sentence would be pronounced on April 24. Vishal Garg Narwana, counsel for Jaswanti Devi and other accused, said that the sections under which they have been held guilty would be pronounced when the quantum is pronounced.

All were tried under sections of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, abortion without consent, unlawful compulsory labour, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and violation of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Additional charge of gangrape was added for Jai Bhagwan and Satish.

There were 121 prosecution witnesses which were examined during the trial while defense counsel produced 26 witnesses. Evidence of three out of 10 inmates that were allegedly raped was crucial as they had not just identified the accused, but even narrated the horrific experience.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App