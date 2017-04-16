Haryana: New policy on electronics, information sector

The Haryana government is formulating a new policy on electronics, information and communication sector with an aim to develop reliable infrastructure and to create an investor friendly environment. An official spokesperson today said the state government has aligned its vision with three focus areas of the Digital India programme–digital infrastructure as utility to every citizen, governance and services on demand, and digital empowerment of citizens.

“A new policy on electronics, information and communication sector is being formulated which would provide several incentives for IT and ITEs/BPO/electronics manufacturing and would facilitate investment by creating investor friendly environment, providing speedy clearance and developing reliable infrastructure,” the spokesman said.

He said the existing Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy is being revised keeping in view the legal and administrative changes issued by the central government.

Under the National Optical Fiber Network/Bharat Net project, all gram panchayats are being connected using optical fiber for delivery of Government to Citizen (G2C) and Business to Citizen (B2C) services through Atal Seva Kendras, he said.

As many as 110 locations have been identified for public Wi-Fi hotspots in the state. There is a plan to establish Wi-Fi connectivity in 350 villages during 2017-18, he said.

Till date, optical fiber cable laying has been completed in 4,051 gram panchayats. Wi-Fi equipment has been installed at 119 gram panchayats/schools, the spokesman said.

As many as 170 G2C services are being delivered through Atal Seva Kendras. In addition, 99 B2C services and 12 G2C services of the central government are also being provided through more than 3,600 fully functional Atal Seva Kendras and 134 e-Disha Kendras, he said.

“The government is now providing 281 e-services to the citizens. For assessing the quality of service delivery, 67 services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment Service System of the Government of India,” he said.

He said the e-office application developed by NIC which enables electronic movement of files shall be launched in various departments during the year.

“In an environment friendly initiative, the government has already launched a website egazetteharyana.gov.in to publish gazettes online,” he said.

An Indian Institute of Information Technology is being set up at Kilohard village in Sonepat district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now