Haryana: Narnaul, Hisar sizzle at 41, 40 degrees Celsius

Narnaul and Hisar in Haryana continued to reel under hot weather conditions today even as maximum temperatures across the state and neighbouring Punjab hovered over normal limits. Narnaul at 41.2 degrees Celsius was hotter by seven notches than the normal limits, a MeT Department official said here. Hisar also experienced a hot day at 40 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits.

Ambala recorded six notches above normal maximum temperatures at 37.9 degrees Celsius, while Karnal’s maximum settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal.

In Punjab, Patiala registered a maximum of 38.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches more than normal limits, while Ludhiana recorded six degrees above normal high at 37.3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar’s maximum settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the twin states, recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Haryana until tomorrow, according to the MeT Department weather forecast. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall/hailstorm is likely at isolated places on April 4 and 5 in Punjab and on April 5 in Haryana.

