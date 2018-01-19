Haryana mulls enhancing punishment in rape cases where victim is minor

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said on Thursday that the proposal was still under consideration and they had not finalised it yet. (Representational image) Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said on Thursday that the proposal was still under consideration and they had not finalised it yet. (Representational image)

Amid a spurt in gangrape incidents being reported in the state, the Haryana Police are considering making a proposal to the state government to enhance the prison term for those found guilty for raping minor girls. Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said on Thursday that the proposal was still under consideration and they had not finalised it yet. “The imprisonment may be enchanced for those cases in which the age of the victim girl is up to 15 years,” Sandhu told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, two more cases of gangrape have been reported from different parts of the state. In Dadri district, a 17-year-old girl, who is a school student, has alleged that four youths, one from her village, gangraped her in a moving car. SP Charkhi Dadri told The Indian Express that they have lodged an FIR on the basis of girl’s complaint. “The girl alleged that the incident took place on the night of January 15. She, along with her family members, came to the police station today to lodge a complaint,” Gang added.

A married woman in Fatehabad town of Haryana also alleged that she was gangraped by two persons including a neighbour after he barged into her house on Wednesday. Fatehabad SP Deepak Sharan told The Indian Express that the accused have been identified. “We have formed four teams to raid at the possible hideouts of the accused. The accused will be arrested soon,” Saharan added.

The police have so far not been able to crack the Kurukshetra village gangrape case in which a 15-year-old dalit girl was killed after being gangraped. “This has turned into a blind case now after the recovery of dead body of the suspect boy,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Thursday summoned the DGP to seek his comments about a memorandum of the Congress legislators which was submitted in view of the increasing rape incidents. The DGP briefed the Governor about the steps behind taken to handle the situation apart from long term strategy of the police.

