More join Jat protests, February 19 to be observed as ‘Balidan Diwas’

The protesters on NH-71A on Sunday. Express The protesters on NH-71A on Sunday. Express

THERE WAS a surge in the number of Jat protesters staging dharnas in demand of reservation in several districts of Haryana, particularly Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonipat, on Sunday. The maximum number of protesters joined the dharna at Jassia village in Rohtak. Roads leading from Rohtak to Jassia, 12 km away, were choked with the sudden surge of protesters approaching the dharna spot in tractor-trolleys, buses, cars and two-wheelers. Traffic movement was restored late in the afternoon.

Jat groups have been holding protests across Haryana since January 29. Besides reservation, they are demanding compensation and jobs for family members of those killed in the protests over the issue last year and general amnesty for those booked during the agitation.

Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain said protesters were coming to Jassia from adjoining villages. “We have deployed additional security personnel and the situation is under control. People are protesting peacefully,” he said. Condolence meetings were held in memory of Karan Singh who died after suffering a heart attack at a dharna site in Jind on Saturday. The protesters have demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Singh’s family.

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik visited protest sites at Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonipat on Sunday. Malik exhorted the protesters to hit the streets in large numbers across the state. He also warned them that the government could “hatch a conspiracy to create unrest, so there was a need to stay alert.”

“The number of protesters has been increasing everyday by around 20 to 25 per cent. Even I had to walk a kilometre before I could reach the dharna site at Jassia. On February 19, the day the first shots were fired last year, we will observe Balidan Diwas. We are expecting lakhs of people at each dharna site. It will be a historic moment,” he told The Indian Express.

The government has constituted a five-member committee headed by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi to hold talks with the Jats. However, so far, the talks have been inconclusive. AIJASS has given a list of demands to the committee and has stated that the government has sought time from them. Malik said they had already given a list of demands. “It is now for the government to act. We will continue our protests peacefully,” he added.