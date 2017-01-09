Haryana: Missing teen girl’s body found in Rohtak

THE DECOMPOSED body of a 15-year-old Dalit girl, who went missing on December 26 last year, was found in the fields near railway tracks at Ismaila village in Rohtak on Sunday. The police found a suicide note in her diary which said that she was in love with one of her classmates and that no one should be blamed for her death. Her family has alleged foul play and police are investigating the cause of death.

According to police, the girl did not return to her house from school on December 26. Subsequently, her father filed a missing complaint with the police.

The Government Railway Police were on Sunday informed that a body has been found at the railway tracks in Ismaila village. The family members of the girl have alleged that the victim had left home with her classmate, who she named in the suicide note, and some of his friends before she went missing.