Haryana: Minor girl from Odisha sexually exploited, rescued

Haryana police have rescued a Odisha girl, who is just 16-17 year old, from a locality of Jagadhari town of the state after allegations of her sexual exploitation by many. The police Saturday arrested three persons including a couple for keeping her in the captivity and sexually exploiting. The girl had come to Jagadhari town from Delhi about six months back.

The arrested persons are Rajesh Kumar, his wife Mamta and relative Kapoor Chand, who will be produced before a court on Sunday. Kumar and Kapoor, allegedly sexually exploited the girl.

Yamunanagar’s District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Richa Budhiraja told The Indian Express that the girl was rescued on Friday. “During the counseling, the girl said that the accused family members got her sexually exploited by many for money,” said Budhiraja.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App