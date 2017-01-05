Haryana minister seeks central aid for sugarcane industry

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu has sought financial assistance from the Centre for the sugarcane industry while addressing concerns related to digital transactions and modifications in the crop insurance scheme.

Speaking at the pre-budget consultations held by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Wednesday, Abhimanyu on Friday said the state government was planning to emulate the Centre by presenting its budget on the basis of revenue and capital classification in February 2017.

He urged Jaitley to enhance the allocation, especially for development of infrastructural facilities in rural areas.

Captain Abhimanyu said all cooperative sugar mills in the state were incurring losses and have negative net worth.

The minister also requested the Centre to provide financial assistance in the form of interest-free loans or soft loans to set up ethanol and co-generation plants.