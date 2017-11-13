Haryana minister opposes ‘Padmavati’, writes letter to Smriti Irani

Shri Rajput Karni Sena members protest against Padmavati in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Shri Rajput Karni Sena members protest against Padmavati in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

After Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, now the state Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel has objected to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, which is scheduled to be release on December 1.

Goel on Sunday wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani urging her to ensure that “no distortion is done in the historical facts in the film”. “Along with other parts of the country, there is opposition against the movie in Haryana also because instead of the history we are proud of, a bad character like Alauddin Khilji has been glorified in the movie. In the movies based on history, sentiments of people and culture should also be kept in mind along with freedom of thought,” the minister said in the letter. Goel urged Irani to approve the movie keeping in view the feelings of the people.

In a separate letter to Bhansali, Goel requested him to release the film only after making appropriate changes. “Your film has not been released yet, but certainly I have watched its trailer and questions have arisen in mind over the way the symbol of evil, Alauddin Khilji, has been glorified in it. It has led to a setback to the mind of people,” he said.

