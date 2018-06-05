Haryana minister gives five-point formula to protect environment

Haryana Environment Minister Vipul Goel participated in a tree plantation drive on the occasion of the World Environment Day. (Source: Twitter/@VipulGoelBJP) Haryana Environment Minister Vipul Goel participated in a tree plantation drive on the occasion of the World Environment Day. (Source: Twitter/@VipulGoelBJP)

Haryana Environment Minister Vipul Goel on Tuesday gave a five-point formula to the people of the state to protect environment. Goel, who was speaking in a state-level function organised on the occasion of the World Environment Day in Panchkula, said the five-point formula included that every individual should plant at least three trees once in a year, not to honk without any reason, make use of air conditioner only when needed and use energy-efficient LED bulbs.

He also inaugurated three projects related to environment. The minister further added that if every individual would adopt this five-point formula in their lives then it would help in protecting the environment.

He urged the people to take a pledge of keeping the environment clean by using jute bags instead of plastic bags. On the occasion, he also honoured the students who won the competitions organised on the topic environment and honoured officers and officials of the department for doing a commendable job for the success of the programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App