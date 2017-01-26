Latest News
Haryana minister directs SDMs to visit areas hit by hailstorm

Dhankar also urged farmers to report the damage to the SDM concerned, an official release said at Chandigarh on Thursday.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published:January 26, 2017 8:11 pm
In view of the hailstorm in some parts of the State, Haryana Agriculture Minister, O P Dhankar has directed the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) and tehsildars to visit the areas concerned where the crops have been damaged.

In view of the hailstorm in some parts of the State, Haryana Agriculture Minister, O P Dhankar has directed the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) and tehsildars to visit the areas concerned where the crops have been damaged. He has asked them to submit the report soon.

Dhankar also urged the affected farmers to report the damage to the SDM concerned, an official release said at Chandigarh on Thursday. Heavy rains lashed Haryana and neighbouring Punjab since early this morning.

