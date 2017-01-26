Haryana minister directs SDMs to visit areas hit by hailstorm

In view of the hailstorm in some parts of the State, Haryana Agriculture Minister, O P Dhankar has directed the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) and tehsildars to visit the areas concerned where the crops have been damaged. (Representational Image) In view of the hailstorm in some parts of the State, Haryana Agriculture Minister, O P Dhankar has directed the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) and tehsildars to visit the areas concerned where the crops have been damaged. (Representational Image)

In view of the hailstorm in some parts of the State, Haryana Agriculture Minister, O P Dhankar has directed the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) and tehsildars to visit the areas concerned where the crops have been damaged. He has asked them to submit the report soon.

Dhankar also urged the affected farmers to report the damage to the SDM concerned, an official release said at Chandigarh on Thursday. Heavy rains lashed Haryana and neighbouring Punjab since early this morning.