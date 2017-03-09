Haryana minister breaks down over MLA’s remarks

Latest news
By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:March 9, 2017 2:52 am
Haryana Women & Child Development Minister Kavita Jain was in tears in the Assembly on Wednesday after Congress member Geeta Bhukkal made some personal remarks against her. It led to a ruckus in the House with BJP members announcing they wouldn’t allow the House to function till Bhukkal apologised. The Assembly passed a motion condemning Bhukkal’s act.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, women members were told to air their views after a proposal was passed.

It began when Bhukkal said it was regrettable that the BJP government was not holding any state-level programme to celebrate International Women’s Day. “The Minister (Kavita) is giving a wrong statement in the House. She does not look into her files, it is her husband Rajiv Jain (senior state BJP leader) who does that,” said Bhukkal, a three-time MLA.

This infuriated Kavita, who asked Bhukkal to apologise and requested Deputy Speaker to remove her from the House if she did not apologise.

