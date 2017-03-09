Haryana minister breaks down over MLA’s remarks

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, deputy commissioner Dr Garima Mittal, DCP Anil Dhawan and others at the monthly grievance meeting at Mini-Secretariat in Sector 1, Panchkula. (Express File Photo/Representational) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, deputy commissioner Dr Garima Mittal, DCP Anil Dhawan and others at the monthly grievance meeting at Mini-Secretariat in Sector 1, Panchkula. (Express File Photo/Representational)

Haryana Women & Child Development Minister Kavita Jain was in tears in the Assembly on Wednesday after Congress member Geeta Bhukkal made some personal remarks against her. It led to a ruckus in the House with BJP members announcing they wouldn’t allow the House to function till Bhukkal apologised. The Assembly passed a motion condemning Bhukkal’s act.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, women members were told to air their views after a proposal was passed.

It began when Bhukkal said it was regrettable that the BJP government was not holding any state-level programme to celebrate International Women’s Day. “The Minister (Kavita) is giving a wrong statement in the House. She does not look into her files, it is her husband Rajiv Jain (senior state BJP leader) who does that,” said Bhukkal, a three-time MLA.

This infuriated Kavita, who asked Bhukkal to apologise and requested Deputy Speaker to remove her from the House if she did not apologise.