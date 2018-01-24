Haryana minister asks people to hoist tricolour on religious places

Haryana Minister Vipul Goel. (Siource: Twitter/ ANI) Haryana Minister Vipul Goel. (Siource: Twitter/ ANI)

A cabinet minister in the Haryana government on monday urged people to unfurl national flag on religious places on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26. “I request people to unfurl national flag on religious places, including temples, mosques, churches, on the occasion of Republic Day,” Vipul Goel, who holds portfolios of industries and commerce, told reporters here.

This will help in creating a ‘new India’ as it will imbibe spirit of patriotism among the people, he said. “We will unfurl national flag on all religious places,” he said adding that he would initiate the process from his home constituency Faridabad. “I along with people will visit religious places and request the concerned to put a national flag atop the shrines,” he said.

“This will further strengthen the spirit of nationalism among the people,” he said, . “Our biggest religion is nation’s interest,” he said, adding that “its the agenda of the people of the country and not of any individual.” Refuting that this step will rake up a controversy, he said “tricolour is the national symbol of the country.” On protest by a section of society against the screening of ‘Padmaavat’, he said that the protesters should desist from destroying the property.

