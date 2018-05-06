Haryana: Man shot dead in Ambala

A man was shot dead in Topkhana Bazaar in Ambala district of Haryana on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Goel.

Gun shots were heard soon after Goel left his house in the morning, a relative of the deceased said in the police complaint. When the relative rushed out, he found Goel lying on the road in a pool of blood, the complaint said. It added that Goel had been receiving threats from a resident of his locality for the past few months.

Goel was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police is examining the footage of a CCTV camera which recorded the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Suresh Kaushik said.

Police suspect an old rivalry to be the reason behind the murder and said the culprit would be nabbed soon.

