Haryana makes solar power plants mandatory for new buildings

All new residential buildings built on a plot size of 500 square yards and above falling within limit of municipalities, including Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sectors, would have to install Solar Photovoltaic Power plant with a capacity of minimum 1 kilo watt in the houses which have sanctioned load up to 20 KW. The owners would have to install a plant with a capacity of five per cent of the sanctioned electricity load, if the building has higher power consumption than of 20 KW.

According to a notification issued by Haryana New and Renewable Energy Department, the sectors of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation will have to follow the norms. The government says the move aims to efficient use of electricity and its conservation in the state.

All new private educational institutes, schools, colleges, hostels, technical or vocational educations institutes, universities having sanctioned load of 30 KW and above would have to install similar plant having capacity of minimum five kilo watt peak or five per cent of sanctioned load, whichever is higher.

All new private hospitals and nursing homes, industrial and commercial establishments, malls, hotels, motels, banquet halls and tourism complexes having sanctioned load of 50 KW to 1000 KW and above 1000 KW would have to install plant of minimum 10 kilo watt peak or five per cent of sanctioned load and minimum 50 kilo watt peak or three per cent of sanctioned load. Instructions have been issued for government buildings also.

