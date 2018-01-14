Haryana logs best sex ratio in 16 years

“Out of the 5,09,290 children born in the state during the year (January 2017 to December 2017), there were 2,66,064 boys and 2,43,226 girls,” the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government said Saturday (File) “Out of the 5,09,290 children born in the state during the year (January 2017 to December 2017), there were 2,66,064 boys and 2,43,226 girls,” the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government said Saturday (File)

For the first time in past 16 years, Haryana has logged the highest ever child sex ratio of 914 girls against 1,000 boys in 2017. The sex ratio at birth (SRB) was 900 in 2016 and 876 in 2015. In the 2011 Census, the child sex ratio in the age group of 0-6 years was the lowest in the country, at 834 girls against 1,000 boys.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government said Saturday, “Out of the 5,09,290 children born in the state during the year (January 2017 to December 2017), there were 2,66,064 boys and 2,43,226 girls, which is a marked improvement of the sex ratio at birth, which jumped from 871 to 914, a marvellous increase of 43 points since the launch of the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panipat in 2015.”

As many as 17 districts have achieved SRB of 900 or more and no district was below 880. Panipat with SRB of 945 tops the list, followed by Yamunanagar with 943. The sex ratio at 950, according to officials, is considered ideal from the perspective of public health. Mohindergarh, Rewari, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts with child sex ratio below the 800 mark (as per 2011 census) have shown marked improvement of 136, 91, 88 and 96 points respectively.

Director of Haryana State Health Resource Centre, Dr Sonia Trikha, said, “Now when more girls are surviving at birth in Haryana, we need to ensure they are better nourished and provided opportunities to pursue their dreams.”

Soon after the launch of the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign in 2015, the state government carried a multi-pronged drive to erase the blot of skewed sex ratio in the state, officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

