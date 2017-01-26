Haryana: Liquor ban on highways could cost state Rs 2,500 crore

ANTICIPATING AN annual revenue loss of Rs 2,500 crore following the Supreme Court ban on closure of all liquor shops along national and state highways, the Haryana government has sought legal assistance from the advocate general in an attempt to prevent losses by finding out alternative ways. Haryana hoped for an annual revenue of about Rs 5,000 crore by selling alcohol from about 3,000 liquor vends and bars, but now it anticipates a loss of 50 per cent following the apex court order.

A senior government functionary told the Indian Express on Wednesday that they want clarity on the 500-metre norm as mentioned by the SC while passing an order in this connection. Because of the new circumstances, the state may not be able to present its excise policy before the state budget that will be presented in February. Normally, the excise policy is introduced ahead of the budget.