Haryana launches MSP-type formula for vegetables

Launching the Minimum Support Price (MSP) -like formula for four vegetables Saturday, the Haryana government has aimed to ensure income of up to Rs 48,000 to 56,000 per acre to the farmers. The formula of assured income is based on per acre average production of the vegetables.

The M L Khattar-led BJP government on Saturday announced “protected prices” for the vegetables ranging from Rs 400 per quintal to Rs 500 per quintal. “Such prices will be announced every year ahead of the sowing of potatoes, onion, cauliflower and tomatoes,” said Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar.

Explaining the new Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna or the price deficit compensation scheme for vegetables, Dhankar said, “The protected price or the base price would be fixed equivalent to the cultivation cost. Whenever the prices fall below the input or cultivation costs of the farmer, the state government will compensate for the price deficit. For example, if price of potato falls to Re 1 per kg and the input cost is Rs 4, the farmer will be forced to sell his produce at a loss of Rs 3. This price deficit will be compensated by the government.”

The government has made it clear that only those farmers who will register themselves with the scheme through Bhavantar Bharpai website or in the office of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board at the time of the sowing of vegetables would be eligible to get the protected prices.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar formally launched the scheme at Gangar Padhana village of Karnal district on Saturday. Mission Director, Haryana State Horticulture Development Agency, B S Sehrawat, said the vegetables are cultivated in 3.5 lakh hectares, which is about 6 per cent of the total area under agriculture in the state. However, leader of Congress Legislature Party Kiran Choudhry has suggested that the state government should fix MSP for veggies and procure them.

“One wonders if potatoes can be grown at the cost Rs 4 per kg, the price fixed under the scheme. The Khattar government should fix a reasonable MSP for these veggies and procure them at the fixed price if it really wants to help the farmers”, Choudhry demanded.

